Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

Moustache that drove Leonardo DiCaprio mad!

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 31 (ANI): A moustache really drove Leonardo DiCaprio mad! No matter how much people are loving his latest release 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', the actor cannot wait to do away with the moustache he kept for the film.
DiCaprio who is seen as Rick Dalton, a fading Hollywood star in the film, transformed into a Western villain for an important scene and for which he had to don the moustache.
"The moustache drove Leo mad, because I had to leave it really long and it always went in his mouth," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Sian Grigg, his longtime make-up artist as saying.
Grigg explained how the Oscar-winner dealt with the extension put above his lips and said, "It was so hot out and the mustache kept going in his mouth, and he'd be spitting it out. He did the same thing in the scene as they filmed 'off camera' when he was supposed to be losing it a bit. It made us laugh as he kept spitting it out and the wig was quite long as well."
As seen in the film, DiCaprio's moustache is seen looking a bit fake to which Grigg explained that it was intentional.
"It was meant to look phony because they didn't have good materials back then like we do now. It was correct for the period -- a Western film being made in the '70s."
The DiCaprio and Brad Pitt-starrer hit the theatres recently on July 26 and has opened to some good reviews.
The film also stars Margot Robbie and has been directed by Quentin Tarantino. (ANI)

