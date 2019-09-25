Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Move over 'Fleabag'! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come out with new content

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:47 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge might soon treat her fans with some new content!
The star had a huge night at the 2019 Emmys, thanks to her show 'Fleabag' which took away the maximum number of awards at the ceremony.
Fresh off her show's Emmy wins, Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios to create and produce new TV content for the tech giant's video platform, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
The 'Fleabag' creator and star has signed a big overall deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the pact, she will develop new projects to premiere on Amazon's Prime Video.
"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.
The deal came two days after 'Fleabag' and Waller-Bridge won big at the Emmy Awards. The series won best comedy award, and Waller-Bridge took home individual trophies for acting and writing. Harry Bradbeer also won for directing the show. Season two of the show earned six Emmys in total, including two Creative Arts awards.
'Fleabag', which concluded its second and final season in April, follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known as Fleabag, based on Waller-Bridge's 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.
It has not been renewed for a third season yet. Waller-Bridge recently told Entertainment Tonight that the series won't be getting a third season, reported People.
"I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge said of 'Fleabag'.
"It does feel like the story is complete. It's so nice to hear that so many people loved it," the 34-year-old actor added.
Waller-Bridge was also nominated at Emmys 2019 as the showrunner, writer and producer for 'Killing Eve' in the best drama series category, but lost to the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'.
'Killing Eve', which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, earned Waller-Bridge her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a drama series last year.
Waller-Bridge is currently serving as the executive producer for HBO's upcoming comedic thriller 'Run', starring Merritt Wever. She also rewrote the script of the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' at the behest of lead star Daniel Craig. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:35 IST

'Joker' is coming to India earlier than expected!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Why so serious? Cheer up! 'Joker' will be releasing in India two days earlier than expected!

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Jenna Dewan shows off baby bump after announcing pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Jenna Dewan is thrilled to become a mother again and is sharing her excitement with her fans through social media.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:47 IST

Warner Bros. breaks silence on 'Joker' controversy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Warner Bros. has weighed in on the controversy surrounding 'Joker'. The studio issued a statement in the wake of families of Aurora shooting victims voicing their concerns about the upcoming film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:05 IST

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix broke his silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Joker' saying that viewers are able to differentiate between right and wrong and it's not for a filmmaker to teach 'morality' to the audience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:37 IST

Paris Fashion Week: Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman make red carpet...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Paris will always be the city of love! Actors Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz just made their official red carpet debut as husband and wife during the Paris Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:38 IST

Families of Aurora shooting victims voice concern about 'Joker'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Family members of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting, which took place at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, have written a letter to Warner Bros. voicing their concern over the studio's upcoming film 'Joker'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:42 IST

Brad Pitt reflects on Angelina Jolie split, says 'had to...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Brad Pitt recently opened up about how his split from Angelina Jolie has impacted his character in the making of his new emotional space film 'Ad Astra'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:23 IST

Anupam Kher attends Gandhi@150 event at UN

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in New York for some time now attended the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:39 IST

Ranveer Singh shares childhood picture, wins hearts

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Ranveer Singh who recently took home IIFA's best actor trophy unveiled his naughty side on Wednesday with a throwback picture.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:10 IST

Jenna Dewan expecting first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her first child with actor Steve Kazee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:52 IST

Hailey Bieber shows support to Selena Gomez

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Putting rumoured tensions between her and Selena Gomez behind, Hailey Bieber showed support to singer and her best friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:28 IST

Jessica Simpson sheds 100 pounds post pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Jessica Simpson has dropped incredible 100 pounds nearly six months after giving birth to her third child.

Read More
iocl