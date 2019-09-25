Move over 'Fleabag'! Phoebe Waller-Bridge to come out with new content

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge might soon treat her fans with some new content!

The star had a huge night at the 2019 Emmys, thanks to her show 'Fleabag' which took away the maximum number of awards at the ceremony.

Fresh off her show's Emmy wins, Waller-Bridge signed a deal with Amazon Studios to create and produce new TV content for the tech giant's video platform, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Fleabag' creator and star has signed a big overall deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the pact, she will develop new projects to premiere on Amazon's Prime Video.

"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon. Working with the team on Fleabag was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going," Waller-Bridge said in a statement.

The deal came two days after 'Fleabag' and Waller-Bridge won big at the Emmy Awards. The series won best comedy award, and Waller-Bridge took home individual trophies for acting and writing. Harry Bradbeer also won for directing the show. Season two of the show earned six Emmys in total, including two Creative Arts awards.

'Fleabag', which concluded its second and final season in April, follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known as Fleabag, based on Waller-Bridge's 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

It has not been renewed for a third season yet. Waller-Bridge recently told Entertainment Tonight that the series won't be getting a third season, reported People.

"I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge said of 'Fleabag'.

"It does feel like the story is complete. It's so nice to hear that so many people loved it," the 34-year-old actor added.

Waller-Bridge was also nominated at Emmys 2019 as the showrunner, writer and producer for 'Killing Eve' in the best drama series category, but lost to the insanely popular show 'Game of Thrones'.

'Killing Eve', which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, earned Waller-Bridge her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a drama series last year.

Waller-Bridge is currently serving as the executive producer for HBO's upcoming comedic thriller 'Run', starring Merritt Wever. She also rewrote the script of the forthcoming James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' at the behest of lead star Daniel Craig. (ANI)

