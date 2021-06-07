Moving in with Ben Affleck? Jennifer Lopez tours Los Angeles school

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez's children could soon be making the journey west, as she was spotted touring schools in Los Angeles while running in the city with Hollywood actor Ben Affleck.

TMZ reported that the Bronx-born superstar visited at least one school in Los Angeles Friday after spending time with the Oscar-winner at his Brentwood home.

Lopez's children, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme whom she shares with ex Mark Anthony, have been attending school in Miami for years, attending in-person classes before the pandemic.



Scouting out new schools could be a sign that Lopez and Affleck are serious about uniting their families, though neither party has confirmed a move is on the way.

The 'Hustlers' star makes it a point to consider her children when making big decisions. "She has to ensure that she is taking her children into account. They are her priority," a source told PageSix about the 'Jenny from the Block' performer.

For his part, Affleck also apparently is putting his kids high on the priority list, as he was photographed this week spending time with 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel. He also shares a 15-year-old daughter named Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Affleck was first spotted going into Lopez's home in April, in the midst of her split with Alex Rodriguez. A source at the time had told Page Six, "They are friends ... they've never not been."

They have since spent time together in Miami, enjoying the sunshine and hitting the gym, with a source confirming to Page Six that they were seen kissing "in between sets" during a recent workout session. An eyewitness told that the pair were "affectionate and looking very much in love," as they left the building. (ANI)

