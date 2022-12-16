'Mr. Natural': Robert De Niro to star and produce crime drama series

Washington [US], December 16 (ANI): Legendary actor Robert De Niro is all in to produce and star in 'Mr. Natural', a crime drama series in the works at Entertainment One.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the story revolves around Louis 'Mr. Natural' Baron (De Niro), a man who, as per the proposed series' logline, is driven to Palm Springs by a desire to reunite with his kidnapped family and a risky plan to get a taste of the Salton Sea's lithium billions after serving 30 years in federal prison. There will be bones in the desert and blood on the sand. Never again will Palm Springs be the same.

The project, which was conceived as a multi-season series by Mitch Glazer ("On the Rocks"), is executive produced by De Niro, Glazer, and "Yellowstone's" Art and John Linson.



'Mr. Natural' marks De Niro's second TV series casting in as many months. He will play the lead in the Netflix limited series "Zero Day," Variety announced in November. Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim are the creators of that project, which is also in the development stage.

De Niro, one of Hollywood's most recognisable movie actors, won the Academy Awards for best-supporting actor and best actor for the films "The Godfather Part II" and "Raging Bull," respectively. He has had nominations for seven acting Academy Awards overall, and he co-starred in and produced the film "The Irishman," which received a nomination for best picture.

De Niro has gotten numerous Emmy nominations for his work on the small screen, including one for outstanding actor in a TV movie or limited series for the HBO film "Wizard of Lies," in which he played Bernie Madoff. (ANI)

