Ms Marvel finale episode out; check out what cast has to say

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): 'Ms Marvel' finale is out! The show which grabbed a lot of limelight due to the Asian representation in the Marvel world has come to an end. But no need to be sad because the cast of the show has a special message for you!

Well, right before the creators dropped the last episode of the show, the cast of the show recorded special messages for the fans.

Right before the finale, 'Ms Marvel' cast recorded special messages for their fans which were shared by Marvel Studios on Instagram. In the first video, Iman Vellani, who plays 'Ms Marvel' in the show said "It's finally time for the season finale. I don't really know how it feels. I feel weird to think that the last two years of my life came down to this moment on a random Wednesday in July is like truly very, very special."

She further said, "This episode means a lot to me as a fan, as a Pakistani, as a teenager...Actually as a human in general. Yea, lots of tears went into making this. happy and sad. Alos exploding brains and just pure infectious genuine love."



In the next video, Yasmeen Fletcher who plays Nakia Bahadir, and Laureel Marsden who plays Zoe Zimmer in the show, said, "we are so, so excited for you to watch episode 6, which is going to be pretty wild."

Pakistani Actress Mehwish Hayat who plays Ms Marvel's grandmother Aisha in the show also had a special message for the fans of the series. She said, "I cannot begin to thank everybody for the way you have taken Aisha to heart. I absolutely loved playing her and was so touched that her story resonated with so many people out there. Thank you for all the love and now get ready for the final epic, episode. I promise you that you will not want to miss this."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf7j5K8v9io/

Zenobia Shroff, who plays Muneeba Khan in the series, along with Trvaina Springer, Rish, and Matt Lintz also echoed similar sentiments.

The finale episode of 'Ms Marvel' Season 1 was released on Disney + Hotstar. (ANI)

