Ms. Marvel: Is Fawad Khan a part of Episode 5?

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): It was confirmed a long time back that Pakistani actor, Fawad Khan, is going to be a part of the Hollywood web series 'Ms. Marvel' which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, a glimpse from the latest episode swamped the social media with fans' predictions that the actor might be a part of Episode 5 of the series.

A throwback monochrome picture got viral on social media from 'Ms. Marvel's' Episode 4, in which an old man with a beard could be seen holding her daughter's hand and according to fan's theory, the man shown in the picture is none other than the 'Kapoor and Sons' actor himself.

This was a blink-and-miss appearance and fans are now predicting that the 'Khoobsurat' actor will be going to be part of the next episode of the Marvel series as Kamala Khan's (the lead character) grandfather.

"Ms. Marvel gave a tiny glimpse of Fawad Khan... Are we about to see Dastaan era Fawad in the next episodes?? I am so ready" a user wrote on Twitter.





Another user wrote, "like y'all won't understand how exciting it was to see Farhan Akhtar in Ms. Marvel and how exciting it will be to see Fawad Khan in the next episode".



'Ms. Marvel' is an action series about a young teenage girl and is the first-ever Asian superhero character from the Hollywood production house, Marvel. Disney+ Hotstar streams new episodes of the series once a week, every Wednesday.

Along with Fawad Khan, the MCU's series also casts Indian actor Farhan Akhtar in a prominent role, and it is the second time an Indian celebrity is a part of a Marvel film after actor Irrfan Khan in 'The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2012. (ANI)

