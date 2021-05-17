'MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021': Here is the complete list of winners

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): 'MTV Movies and TV Awards show 2021' observed the Disney+/Marvel Studios' sitcom 'WandaVision' as the big winner on Sunday night (local time) during the '2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards', hosted by Leslie Jones.

'Wanda Vision' won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, who called Marvel fans the "best."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the winners were announced in a ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones serving as host.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, after a montage in which she spoofed various shows, Jones came out onstage in a T-shirt that read "You have to choose joy" and sparkly black leggings along with Nike high-tops. However, she had walked the red carpet earlier in a bright red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.

During the award ceremony, Olsen was a double winner, taking home the award for the best fight along with Kathryn Hahn for 'WandaVision'.

The host of the award ceremony -Jones- also won the award for best comedic performance for 'Coming 2 America.' She accepted the award in a flowing yellow gown surrounded by dancers inspired by the performances in the film.

Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the best performance in a movie for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', following his surprise loss at last month's Oscars. He earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Presenter Yara Shahidi accepted on his behalf, saying the actor's "impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world. We love you and we miss you."

Other winners included Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' for best kiss. The duo continued the tradition of winners re-enacting their kids onstage for fans at home. Victoria Pedretti won the most frightened performance for 'The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Julie and the Phantoms' won best musical moment for 'Edge of Great'

Here is the full list of scripted winners:

BEST MOVIE

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Judas and the Black Messiah

Promising Young Woman

Soul

BEST SHOW

WandaVision (WINNER)

Bridgerton

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

The Boys

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision (WINNER)

Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (WINNER)

Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984

Jack Quaid - The Boys

Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian

Teyonah Parris - WandaVision

BEST KISS



Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks (WINNER)

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever

Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America (WINNER)

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Eric Andre - Bad Trip

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

BEST VILLAIN

Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision (WINNER)

Aya Cash - The Boys

Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton (WINNER)

Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia

Ashley Park - Emily in Paris

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Paul Mescal - Normal People

BEST FIGHT

WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha (WINNER)

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight

Cobra Kai - Finale House Fight

The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront

Zack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor (WINNER)

Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man

Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country

Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes

Vince Vaughn - Freaky

BEST DUO

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) (WINNER)

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)

The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu

Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova).

On Monday, MTV will air its inaugural 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'. RuPaul's Drag Race tops nominees for that ceremony with four, followed by '90 Day Fiance', 'Bling Empire', 'Legendary', 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta', 'Nailed It!', 'Ridiculousness and The Challenge', all of which scored two nominations each. (ANI)



