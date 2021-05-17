'MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021': Here is the complete list of winners

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI): 'MTV Movies and TV Awards show 2021' observed the Disney+/Marvel Studios' sitcom 'WandaVision' as the big winner on Sunday night (local time) during the '2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards', hosted by Leslie Jones.
'Wanda Vision' won four awards during the ceremony, including best series and best performance in a TV show for Elizabeth Olsen, who called Marvel fans the "best."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the winners were announced in a ceremony that aired live from the Palladium in Los Angeles, with Leslie Jones serving as host.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, after a montage in which she spoofed various shows, Jones came out onstage in a T-shirt that read "You have to choose joy" and sparkly black leggings along with Nike high-tops. However, she had walked the red carpet earlier in a bright red strapless gown with a thigh-high slit.
During the award ceremony, Olsen was a double winner, taking home the award for the best fight along with Kathryn Hahn for 'WandaVision'.
The host of the award ceremony -Jones- also won the award for best comedic performance for 'Coming 2 America.' She accepted the award in a flowing yellow gown surrounded by dancers inspired by the performances in the film.
Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the best performance in a movie for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', following his surprise loss at last month's Oscars. He earned a standing ovation from the audience.
Presenter Yara Shahidi accepted on his behalf, saying the actor's "impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the ways his presence and his art has changed the world. We love you and we miss you."
Other winners included Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline of Netflix's 'Outer Banks' for best kiss. The duo continued the tradition of winners re-enacting their kids onstage for fans at home. Victoria Pedretti won the most frightened performance for 'The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Julie and the Phantoms' won best musical moment for 'Edge of Great'
Here is the full list of scripted winners:
BEST MOVIE
To All the Boys: Always and Forever (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
BEST SHOW
WandaVision (WINNER)
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya - Malcolm & Marie
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision (WINNER)
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit
Elliot Page - The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You
BEST HERO
Anthony Mackie - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (WINNER)
Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid - The Boys
Pedro Pascal - The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris - WandaVision
BEST KISS
Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline - Outer Banks (WINNER)
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo - Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison - Never Have I Ever
Rege-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor - Bridgerton
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Leslie Jones - Coming 2 America (WINNER)
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre - Bad Trip
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
BEST VILLAIN
Kathryn Hahn - WandaVision (WINNER)
Aya Cash - The Boys
Ewan McGregor - Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito - The Mandalorian
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Rege-Jean Page - Bridgerton (WINNER)
Antonia Gentry - Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park - Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal - Normal People
BEST FIGHT
WandaVision - Wanda vs. Agatha (WINNER)
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) - Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai - Finale House Fight
The Boys - Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
Zack Snyder's Justice League - Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Victoria Pedretti - The Haunting of Bly Manor (WINNER)
Elisabeth Moss - The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett - Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown - Behind Her Eyes
Vince Vaughn - Freaky
BEST DUO
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) (WINNER)
Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar - Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Mandalorian - Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris - Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan - Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova).
On Monday, MTV will air its inaugural 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted'. RuPaul's Drag Race tops nominees for that ceremony with four, followed by '90 Day Fiance', 'Bling Empire', 'Legendary', 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta', 'Nailed It!', 'Ridiculousness and The Challenge', all of which scored two nominations each. (ANI)