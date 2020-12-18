'Music To Be Murdered By- Side B', Eminem's holiday season surprise for fans

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): American rapper and record producer Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem has once again given a holiday season surprise to his fans by dropping a new album on Thursday (local time).

According to Variety, the 'Beautiful' singer once again surprise-dropped the follow-up album to his last year's album 'Music To Be Murdered By', which was his 11th studio album. The new album titled 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B' features collaborations with artists like Dr. Dre (rapping on "Guns Blazing" and co-producing "Discombobulated"), DJ Premier, Skylar Gray, and Ty Dolla $ign.



'Side B' has arrived eleven months after Eminem's surprise-release 'Music To Be Murdered By', which had followed up his 2018's surprise release album 'Kamikaze'.

As per Variety, the Oscar-winning battle rapper was last seen performing at the Academy Awards in February this year. Recently he had popped back into the spotlight two weeks ago with his brief cameo in an SNL sketch alongside comedian and actor Pete Davidson. In the SNL sketch, he spoofed his own song 'Stan', which had released in the year 2000.

The Detroit rapper had not addressed any of the rumours prior to this album's release, which obviously wasn't too surprising. 'Music To Be Murdered By- Side B', features thirteen full songs with three skits in it. The album includes a lot of COVID-19 references in its songs and some blazing fast wordplay, particularly on his track 'Gnat'. (ANI)

