My cowboy grandfather will be 'proud' to see me riding horses in new movie: Austin Butler

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler, who would be seen riding horses in forthcoming movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', seems all excited about horses and cowboy boots.

For the actor riding horses reminded him of his grandfather, who was a cowboy himself!

In an interview with People, the actor shared her experiences while filming the movie.

"This film was an incredible experience because we're in one of my favourite time periods," Butler, who plays Manson murderer Tex Watson, told the outlet.

"We just had such a fun time. I got to wear my own cowboy boots and I also got to ride a lot of horses in this film," he added.

When his costar Margot Robbie interrupted "You already knew how to ride?" Butler replied, "My grandpa actually was a cowboy."

"He wears a cowboy hat every day and cowboy boots every day so he's gonna be really proud, I think," he added. The actor told that he would horse-ride alongside his grandfather.

"He would throw me on a horse when I was quite little," he recalled. "Then I went years without riding because he got kind of older and he stopped doing that."

Butler said he got to ride horses again while filming MTV's 'The Shannara Chronicles' in New Zealand -- but learning to ride again was "trial by fire."

"They taught me how to ride properly with spurs on me, they would teach you for 45 minutes, a couple of times a week," he said.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt besides Butler and Robbie.

The trailer of the film aroused huge curiosity among the fans. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively, the story follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their former fame.

The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.

Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who in real life was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.

The film is set to hit the theatres on August 15. (ANI)

