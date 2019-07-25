Actor Austin Butler
Actor Austin Butler

My cowboy grandfather will be 'proud' to see me riding horses in new movie: Austin Butler

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Actor Austin Butler, who would be seen riding horses in forthcoming movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', seems all excited about horses and cowboy boots.
For the actor riding horses reminded him of his grandfather, who was a cowboy himself!
In an interview with People, the actor shared her experiences while filming the movie.
"This film was an incredible experience because we're in one of my favourite time periods," Butler, who plays Manson murderer Tex Watson, told the outlet.
"We just had such a fun time. I got to wear my own cowboy boots and I also got to ride a lot of horses in this film," he added.
When his costar Margot Robbie interrupted "You already knew how to ride?" Butler replied, "My grandpa actually was a cowboy."
"He wears a cowboy hat every day and cowboy boots every day so he's gonna be really proud, I think," he added. The actor told that he would horse-ride alongside his grandfather.
"He would throw me on a horse when I was quite little," he recalled. "Then I went years without riding because he got kind of older and he stopped doing that."
Butler said he got to ride horses again while filming MTV's 'The Shannara Chronicles' in New Zealand -- but learning to ride again was "trial by fire."
"They taught me how to ride properly with spurs on me, they would teach you for 45 minutes, a couple of times a week," he said.
The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt besides Butler and Robbie.
The trailer of the film aroused huge curiosity among the fans. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively, the story follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their former fame.
The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood.
Robbie features as the late Hollywood actor Sharon Tate who in real life was murdered in August 1969 by followers of Charles Manson.
The film is set to hit the theatres on August 15. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:05 IST

Cole Sprouse is the one who called it quits with Lili Reinhart!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): It's not all bad news for the fans of actors and former couple Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse!

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:47 IST

Experience Jurassic World come alive with this new ride!

California [USA], July 25 (ANI): It just got real! Universal Studios Hollywood, a theme park in Universal City, California, recently launched a new ride for all the 'Jurassic World' fans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Inspirational track 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from 'Mission Mangal' is out!

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): After creating much buzz with the trailer of 'Mission Mangal', the makers have dropped the first song 'Dil Mei Mars Hai' from the film on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 18:15 IST

Criticism faced by 'GoT' final season has not affected prequel's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): HBO programming president Casey Bloys revealed that 'Game of Thrones' prequel is moving with full speed and prior backlash from fans isn't slowing it down.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:42 IST

Cameron Boyce's family attends 'Descendants' director's Walk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The family of Cameron Boyce, who died earlier this month, joined 'Descendants' director Kenny Ortega in Hollywood as the director received his star on the Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:44 IST

Jamie Lynn Spears confirms 'Zoey 101' comeback

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): Jamie Lynn Spears who is gearing up for Netflix's series 'Sweet Magnolias', on Wednesday revealed that the much-loved show 'Zoey 101' is indeed making a comeback.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:42 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets shining Porsche, life-size card for birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25, (ANI): Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez turned 50 on Wednesday, and her fans gifted birthday card that's bigger than she is.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:39 IST

'The Fanatic' trailer: Obsessive John Travolta stalks his Hollywood idol

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans as the trailer of John Travolta starrer 'The Fanatic' was dropped on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 14:29 IST

Leonardo DiCaprio says he accepts ebbs and flows of his profession

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): With just a few days to go for the release of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' where he will be seen as a fading Hollywood star, Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio said that he will keep waiting for good projects when he will be less wanted in the industry.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:38 IST

Jason Statham thanks stuntmen, calls them 'unsung heroes'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): After the shooting for 'Fast and Furious 9' came to a halt following an injury suffered by a stuntman, actor Jason Statham opened up about the incident and thanked the "unsung heroes".

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:32 IST

Kanye West moves to trademark 'Sunday Service' merchandise

Washington D.C. [USA], July 25 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West has reportedly filed a trademark application for 'Sunday Service' merchandise with the US Patent and Trademark office, according to public records.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:25 IST

Ever had a 'Rahul Bose moment'? Here is Twitterati sharing theirs

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): For those who thought that fruits aren't harmful to their existence, actor Rahul Bose showed the other side of the story which sent the fans into a frenzy!

Read More
iocl