'My father was my best friend', Bob Saget's daughter pays tribute on Father's Day

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Six months after the tragic passing of Bob Saget, the actor's daughter Lara Saget paid tribute to him on social media in honour of Father's Day.

As per E! News, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of the daddy-daughter duo. She Lara her caption by writing, "My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend."

"He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world," she added.



Lara said she acknowledged how it can be "scary to love that big" and to be "open so fully" but admitted it's often "easier to be angry, fearful, negative.

"Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless. My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible," she continued. "It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always," she continued.

Lara concluded her message by committing to do the same: "The love is right here. And it's my responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love. I love you infinitely, dad. Happy Father's Day."

As per E! News, Lara, who's 32, is the middle child of the three daughters Bob shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. They were married for 15 years until 1997. In 2018, Bob married the host of 'Eat Travel Rock TV', Kelly Rizzo.

On January 9, 2022, Saget died at 65 after he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando. He was staying in the city while performing comedy shows in the area. The medical examiner concluded that Saget died after falling and hitting his head. (ANI)

