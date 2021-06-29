Myles Frost replaces Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in 'MJ: The Musical'

Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Newcomer Myles Frost has been tapped in as a replacement to Ephraim Skyes to play Michael Jackson in the upcoming jukebox musical feature film 'MJ'.

Veteran star Ephraim Skyes was originally slated to play Michael in 'MJ', but due to the schedule conflict following the COVID-19 pandemic delays- Skyes stepped out from the feature film.

"It's with a heavy heart that I depart 'MJ'. This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it's bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come. Thank you to the 'MJ' team and congratulations to Myles. I can't wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway," Sykes said in a statement.

According to Variety, Frost was roped in the musical following a long search for a performer who could "convincingly play" the 'King of Pop', one of those performers who could hit the right notes while also believably pulling off the singer's elaborate dances.



'MJ', the upcoming musical about the life of the legendary pop singer will begin performances on Broadway on December 6, 2021, with an opening night set for Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the Neil Simon Theatre.

Variety reported that the 'MJ' features a book by Lynn Nottage- 'Sweat' and will be directed and choreographed by 'An American in Paris' fame Christopher Wheeldon.

Michael Jackson is considered one of the most significant artists in the world's history. He died in 2009 at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case.

Michael has been referred to as the 'King of Pop' because he transformed the art of music videos and paved the way for modern pop music. He has a worldwide influence over the younger generation.

The legendary singer and dancer also introduced the famous 'moonwalk' and 'robot' style dance steps into dance history. For over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, made him a global star in pop culture, with the tag of the most awarded music artist in history. (ANI)

