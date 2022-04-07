Nancy Meyers collaborating with Netflix for new feature film

Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Nancy Meyers is collaborating with streaming giant Netflix for a new project that she has written and will produce too.

The news was confirmed by Variety. The partnership comes after Meyers and Netflix teamed up to release the short film 'Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish),' which debuted on the streamer's social channels in 2020.



The project brought together 'Father of the Bride' and 'Father of the Bride Part II' stars Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern and Martin Short for the first time in 25 years, with Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh, Alexandra Shipp and Ben Platt added to the mix.

Variety reported that the new project is an ensemble comedy. Other details have been kept under wraps.

This Netflix project will mark Meyers' first feature since the 2015 Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro-starrer 'The Intern.' (ANI)

