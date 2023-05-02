Naomi Campbell makes her Met Gala appearance in saree gown look

New York [US], May 2 (ANI): It seems like supermodel Naomi Campbell is a fan of Indian sarees. For her Met Gala 2023, she opted for a gown which she draped like a saree.

Naomi's ensemble features luscious pink fabric draped over one shoulder, plus a shimmering silver sequin bodice and matching silver trim. For the glam, she opted for glowy make-up and kept her hair straight.



She also added a silver touch to her outfit by wearing a pair of silver heels.

This is Naomi's 16th Met Gala appearance and undoubtedly she nailed it.



She last attended the event in 2022, when she made a splash while wearing over USD 6 million worth of jewellery from Jacob & Co.

Naomi's Met Gala 2023 look garnered praise from fans.

"Wow... too good," a social media user commented.

"Love how she draped her gown like saree," another one wrote.

Met Gala 2023 is currently being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.



This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

