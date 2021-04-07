Naomi Watts to play lead in Amazon's 'Goodnight Mommy'

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): British actor Naomi Watts is set to play the lead in Amazon's remake of cult hit Austrian psychological thriller 'Goodnight Mommy'.

According to Variety, the online streamer giant will create the remake with indie prestige label Animal Kingdom and production company Playtime. The original film, which was released in 2014, became a cult classic and was selected as the Austrian entry for the best foreign-language film at the Academy Awards.

'Goodnight Mommy' is based on a tale of twin brothers who, when sent to stay with their mother, are surprised to find her swathed in bandages from a recent procedure. As her behaviour grows increasingly erratic and unusual, the twins become convinced she is an imposter. Their suspicion sets off a roller-coaster of emotional mind games and misunderstandings between mother and her children, that eventually explodes with irreparable and heartbreaking consequences.



Matt Sobel who is known for his works in 'Take Me To The River' is directing the flick from a script by Kyle Warren. David Kaplan, Joshua Astrachan, Valery Guibal and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert are producing. Watts will executively produce the film with the original film's directors Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz.

Playtime acquired the remake rights and developed the new film with Playtime. Amazon is financing and releasing worldwide.

In an interview with Variety, Sobel told, "My favourite films are those that invite the audience to step inside their protagonist's journey. In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, fear of abandonment -- and the dreadful realisation that those close to us may not be who they seem -- create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations front and centre. I can't wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts."

The 'King Kong' star, who is a two-time Academy Award nominee, can currently be seen in the TIFF-selected family drama titled 'Penguin Bloom', the Netflix original based on the true story and best-selling book about a mom coping with the aftermath of a harrowing accident.

She also has Phillip Noyce's 'Lakewood' in her kitty and is currently filming the thriller 'Infinite Storm' for 'Bleecker Street'. She is also serving as a producer of both films. (ANI)

