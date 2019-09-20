Natalie Morales
Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales joins 'Little Things' team

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Rami Malek starrer 'Little Things' has welcomed Natalie Morales on board.
The 'Abby's' actor has joined Malek along with Denzel Washington in the upcoming crime thriller to play the LA sheriff department's detective, confirmed Deadline.
'Little Things' follows a burned-out Kern County, California deputy sheriff named Deke (Washington) who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack LASD detective, to control a wily serial killer.
Deke's nose for the "little things" proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules puts Baxter in a distressing scenario. Meanwhile, Deke must also fight with a dark secret from his past.
The film is scheduled to hit the floor this year.
On the work front, Morales recently starred in Fox's 'Stuber' alongside Kumail Nanjiani, and also in Golden Globe-nominated 'Battle of the Sexes' where she was seen opposite Emma Stone and Steve Carell. (ANI)

