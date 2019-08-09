Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' to release in October

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Natalie Portman is all set to feature on screens as an astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky' and the makers have scheduled the film's release for October 4 this year.
The upcoming feature marks the directorial debut of Noah Hawley which starts Portman as an astronaut who returns to Earth after a long time in space. She then falls for a fellow astronaut (Jon Hamm) and begins an obsessive affair, reported Variety.
The plot is loosely based on the true story of NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak, who was arrested in 2007 for the attempted murder of her fellow astronaut Colleen Shipman. Shipman was romantically involved with astronaut William Oefelein.
Earlier the film was titled 'Pale Blue Dot'. Also a part of the cast is actor Dan Stevens essaying the role of Portman's husband.
Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn are also on board the film.
Portman is a highly acclaimed actor known for her roles in films including 'Black Swan' for which she won an Academy Award, 'Jackie' and 'Closer', for which she earned an Oscar-nomination.
Recently, during the 2019 Comic-Con panel, filmmaker Taika Waiti announced that Portman will be seen as the first female Thor in his upcoming directorial 'Thor: Love and Thunder">Thor: Love and Thunder'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 09:53 IST

Kristen Bell recalls her and Dax Shepard's awkward Met Gala...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Despite actor Kristen Bell's sky-reaching stardom, her husband Dax Shepard is the biggest fanboy of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:45 IST

Cameron Diaz doesn't miss performing

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American actor Cameron Diaz, who last starred in the 2014 film 'Annie' and is missing in action since then, revealed that she "doesn't miss performing."

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Jonas Brothers kick-off tour with Latin artists

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Months after reuniting as a band and releasing back-to-back blockbusters, the Jonas Brothers are finally treating their fans with the biggest gig of the year - a tour!

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 22:53 IST

Injured 'Fast & Furious 9' stuntman moved out of ICU

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Stuntman Joe Watts, who was injured on the sets of 'Fast & Furious 9' last month, has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:54 IST

Modi urges film industry to shoot in J-K, Ladakh

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the glorious cinematic days will return to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is restored in the state after the new steps taken by his government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:23 IST

AICWA demands blanket ban on Pak artists

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): After Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films on Thursday; All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:50 IST

Miranda Lambert says her career 'has been a crazy ride'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Newlywed Miranda Lambert could not be more thrilled as her latest single 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' soared to the number one spot as the most added single on country radio for the week.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:36 IST

'Section 375' teaser: Get ready for intense courtroom drama

New Delhi (India), Aug 8 (ANI): The teaser of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' that explores the subject of rape in India is finally out.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:33 IST

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launches #NotMe movement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney launched a #NotMe movement after a Manhattan judge denied his request to dismiss the sex abuse case against his client on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:26 IST

David Zayas joins cast of 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor David Zayas has been roped in for Michael Polish directorial 'Force of Nature' to play John the baptist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:08 IST

Danny Trejo saves the day by rescuing baby trapped in overturned car

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Actor Danny Trejo, one of Hollywood's famous villains, became a real-life hero after he rescued a baby who was trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 19:52 IST

Here's how 'BH90210' honoured Luke Perry

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): American comedy series 'Beverly Hills, 90210' is finally here, featuring the main cast of the show. The premiere of 'BH90210', which was aired on Wednesday, honoured the late actor Luke Perry, who played the role of Dylan McKay.

Read More
iocl