Neil Gaiman takes a swipe at Elon Musk for criticising 'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' series

Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): Fantasy writer Neil Gaiman on Tuesday took a jibe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday after the billionaire slammed Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power' show on social media.

According to Variety, responding to Musk's criticism, in a tweet, Gaiman wrote, "Elon Musk doesn't come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don't go to him for film, TV or literature criticism."

Gaiman's comment comes after Musk earlier slammed 'LOTR: The Rings Of Power', saying "Tolkien is turning over his grave," as the entrepreneur is attempting to exit his proposed takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos.



Gaiman has developed and is executive producing Netflix's popular series adaptation of his DC comic book series 'The Sandman', which drew 69.5 million hours viewed in its first three days of release, reported Variety.

So far 'Rings of Power', directed by JA Bayona, Wayne Che Yip and Charlotte Brandstrom, has been a huge success for Amazon, scoring 25 million viewers for the first two episodes, Prime Video's top premiere ever, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The eight-episode first season will run until October 14. According to Variety, the second season of 'The Rings of Power' is already in the works as part of Amazon's five-season agreement with the Tolkien estate. (ANI)

