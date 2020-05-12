Netflix announces final season premiere date of '13 Reasons Why'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 12 (ANI): Fans of famous Netflix show '13 Reasons Why' have a reason to rejoice as the show is renewing for its final season which will launch on Netflix on June 5.

According to Variety, the announcement was made by the online video streaming platform on Monday.

The final season will feature the Liberty High School's senior class prepping up for their graduation.

The last season of the adult drama which is based originally on Jay Asher's novel of the same name will come with 10 episodes.

The famous Netflix drama has received mixed responses from viewers over the seasons while bagging appreciation from critics for boldly addressing and showing the complicated subjects like sexual assault, bullying, mental health, and violence. (ANI)

