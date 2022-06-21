Netflix announces production of Korean crime-action film 'Believer 2'

Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): Online streaming platform Netflix has given a nod to the production of the film 'Believer 2', a sequel of the hit crime action movie 'Believer'.

'Believer 2' will be helmed by Baek Jong-yeol, director of the famous fantasy romance film titled 'The Beauty Inside'. It is expected that Baek will input some of his own directorial elements in the film, churning out a 'different aesthetic' as compared to the original 2018 movie 'Believer'', reported Variety.

According to Netflix, 'Believer 2' will see the return of the lead actors Cha Seung-won and Cho Jin-woong who featured in the initial film. The female cast of the film includes Han Hyo-joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young and Lee Joo-young.



Official reports from the Korean media indicate the production process is scheduled to commence shortly in Korea and abroad, reported Variety. A spin-off series is also under work, informed the Korean media.

'Believer' directed and written by Lee Hae Young followed the story of a determined cop who pairs up with a gang member to arrest a drug mafia, known for running Asia's largest drug cartel. The sequel of 'Believer 2' follows the narrative of the cop, teaming up with th gang members again, however, the gang are not what they appear to be. An epic battle is to be witnessed at the Yongsan Station in Seoul.

Variety reports that 'Believer' gathered a total of USD 33.6 million during its course in the theatres. There were over 5.06 million spectators for the action film as well. However, the sequel, 'Believer 2' will be playing online.

South Korean actor Cha has been in the limelight for quite some time after his success in the 2021 drama-comedy 'Sinkhole' and his ongoing Korean drama series Our Blues. Cha has worked in many Korean movies like 'Night In Paradise', 'Cheer Up Mr Lee', and 'Man on High Heels' to name a few.

Meanwhile, the director of 'Believer 2', Baek Jong-yeol, has directed some of the notable Korean projects like '3-Iron', 'Inside Men', and 'Ode to My Father', which he has been praised for as well. (ANI)

