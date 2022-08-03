Netflix cancels 'First Kill' after one season

Washington [US], August 3 (ANI): Netflix has decided not to renew "First Kill" the teen vampire series for a second season. The announcement comes close to two months after the streamer, in early June, released all eight of the show's first season's episodes.

Goodman, a cast member of the series, took to his Twitter account and announced the cancellation in a post.



He wrote, "To all the 'First Kill' fans; I have nothing but love for every single one of you! Thank you all for taking the show in as your own, seeing you all feel seen made all the hard work and hours worth it til the next project."

According to Variety, Netflix is proud of the work that the producers, cast, and crew put into the series, but the choice ultimately came down to cost versus viewership.

"First Kill," based on a short story by V. E. Schwab, followed Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), two teenage girls who fall in love but come from rival families: one is a line of vampire hunters, and the other is a line of bloodsuckers.

Along with MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen, Roberto Mendez, Gracie Dzienny, Dylan McNamara, Dominic Goodman, Will Swenson, Aubion Wise, Phillip Mullings Jr., and Elizabeth Mitchell, also starred in the series. For Belletrist Productions, Felicia D. Henderson, Schwab, Emma Roberts, and Karah Preiss executive produced.

"First Kill" received lukewarm reviews from critics, who gave the show a 58 per cent approval rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

As per Variety, the chief TV critic Caroline Framke voiced her displeasure, calling it "more of a clumsy swing at relevance than a tale anyone can really sink their teeth into." (ANI)