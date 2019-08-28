Netflix drops 'The Laundromat' trailer!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Netflix released the trailer of Steven Soderbergh's upcoming flick 'The Laundromat,' starring Meryl Streep.

The dark comedy is based on the Panama Papers, which are leaked documents showcasing how a law firm led the wealthy and the connected group of people to extract money illegally around the world.

The one-minute forty-one-second trailer starts with a man describing that the "simple truth of the world" is all about someone winning or losing.

Where he refers Streep's character, Ellen Martin a loser, as she lost a great deal of money to Panamanian law firm partners Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, portrayed by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas respectively.

Once Ellen found that how she lost her money, she inquires the fake insurance policy and becomes determined to bring down the law firm and its partners.

"Bribery, corruption, money laundering. Millions and millions and millions of dollars. Somebody has to sound the alarm," Ellen describes to a woman about the scam while shopping.

The flick which is produced and helmed by Soderbergh also stars Jeffrey Wright, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, and Sharon Stone, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'The Laundromat' which is based on Jake Bernstein's book 'Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite' is penned by Scott Z. Burns.

The film is set to hit select cinemas on September 27, 2019, before it premieres on Netflix on October 18. The flick will debut at the Venice International Film Festival, which will commence on September 7. (ANI)