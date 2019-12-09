Netflix film 'Marriage Story' grabs highest number of nominations at Golden Globe

Washington DC [USA], Dec 9 (ANI): With six nominations, Netflix's heart-wrenching divorce drama 'Marriage Story' ruled the 2020 nominations list of Golden Globe Awards on Monday.

The Scarlett Johansson - Adam Driver starrer 'Marriage Story' revolves around the story of a married couple that is going through the turmoil of divorce.

Shot in Los Angeles and New York City, the Netflix film was premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August 2019.

The film has been nominated under categories Best Original Score - Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Male and Female Actor in Drama category and the Best drama film category.

Actors Scarlett Johansson, Adam Drive have been nominated for male and female lead actors in Drama category, while actor Laura Dern has been nominated under the category of Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony will be held on January 5, 2020. According to Variety magazine, comedian Ricky Gervais will host the ceremony, which will be streamed live from Beverly Hilton Hotel on NBC. (ANI)

