Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice'

Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Netflix is going all in for its action heist franchise! The streaming giant is in the early stages of planning two 'Red Notice' sequels with lead stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson expected to return.

As per Variety, Netflix hopes to begin production in early 2023 depending on the schedules of the main talent.

Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber is expected to return to helm the upcoming sequels. The future sequels would also add new characters to the franchise, according to Deadline.

Marshall Thurber, who has been working on the screenplays, is planning to shoot the two sequels back-to-back.



Producers on 'Red Notice' -- a long list that consists of Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Pictures Co. and Thurber via Bad Version Productions -- are each expected to come back.

The film debuted on Netflix in November 2021 and quickly became the streaming platform's second most-watched film of all time having been watched for 277.9 million hours around the world.

It was just behind Sandra Bullock's massive 'Bird Box', which at that point clocked in 282 million hours of watch time.

In 'Red Notice', an FBI agent (Johnson) reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief (Reynolds) to catch an even more dangerous criminal (Gadot).

The two new sequels are yet to be officially announced by Netflix. (ANI)

