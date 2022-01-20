Netflix releases first look images of 'Bridgerton' season 2

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Netflix has released eight first-look images from the second season of its breakout hit series 'Bridgerton'. The new images feature actor Simone Ashley, known for her work in shows like 'Sex Education' and 'Because the Night'.

The first-look images were shared on Netflix's Instagram account. The caption read, "who's ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton's search for luv?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH!"

The first photo features Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma.



The second image shows a glimpse of Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.



Another snap gives a sneak peek into the crackling chemistry between Ashley's Kate Sharma and Bailey's as Anthony Bridgerton.





Season two of the hit series will tell the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Bridgerton' focuses on the new relationship in its second season and is based on Julia Quinn's novel 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', the second in Quinn's best-selling 'Bridgerton' series.

The first season, which premiered on 25 December 2020, revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

It also saw Anthony's on-again-off-again relationship with opera singer Siena (played by Sabrina Bartlett) finally end.

While Dynevor reprises her role, Page memorably exited after season one.

The show is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner. 'Bridgerton' will return for its second season on March 25. (ANI)

