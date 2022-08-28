Netflix sets premiere date for 'Manifest' season 4 part 1

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): The first part of 'Manifest' season 4 will premiere on Netflix on November 4 and will consist of ten episodes.

According to Variety, the new season comes over a year after 'Manifest' was cancelled by NBC, where it originally aired. Following that, the show arrived on Netflix and quickly rose to the top of the streamer's Top 10 rankings. Netflix picked it up for a fourth and final season in August 2021.

The series follows the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who find that the world has aged five years after they land. Season 4 is set two years after Grace's (Athena Karkanis) murder.



The Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben (Josh Dallas) continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden (Brooks and Parker Johnson). Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry.

As the death date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal (Jack Messina) that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the callings.

The show also stars J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor Daryl Edwards. Jeff Rake serves as creator and showrunner of 'Manifest'. He executive produces alongside Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein, as per Variety. (ANI)

