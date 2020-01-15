Netflix thriller series 'You' revamped for season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series 'You' is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday.

The online video streaming platform shared the update on its Instagram account with a post and captioned it, "New Year. New You. New Hope? Nah."

The second season of the thriller, which drew wide appreciation in the debut season based on the life of a stalker Joe Goldberg was dropped on December 26, 2019.

The show stars actor Penn Badgley in the lead role of the serial killer Joe Goldberg dubbed as Will Bettleheim in the second installment of the franchise.

The second season introduced Victoria Pedretti as Joe Goldberg's love interest and ended with the two revealing all of their nefarious deeds.

After several murders and heinous crimes, the revamped season will soon hit Netflix to narrate what unfolds for the couple in the new season.

'You' is based on the books of Caroline Kepnes that have the same name. The series is being bankrolled by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.

Both the seasons of 'You' are currently streaming on Netflix and the next instalment of the series will premiere in 2021, reported E online. (ANI)

