Netflix to premiere 'Selena: The Series' on Dec 4

Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): Netflix's much-anticipated series based on late Mexican-American singer Selena will premiere on December 4.

The release date of 'Selena: The Series' has come almost after two years of the announcement that a scripted series was on the way and 23 years after the release of the Oscar-nominated biographical movie 'Selena', directed by Gregory Nava and starring Jennifer Lopez.

The first of the two-part series will be released on December 4, as per the Hollywood Reporter.



It has been developed and executive produced by the Quintanilla family alongside Netflix.

Starring Christian Serratos as the late Mexican American singer, the series is a coming-of-age story chronicling the iconic singer's rise, the Hollywood Reporter informed.

"As Mexican American Tejano singer Selena comes of age and realizes her dreams, she and her family make tough choices to hold on to love and music," notes an official description on the Netflix website.

Ricardo Chavira will co-star as Selena's father Abraham, Gabriel Chavarria as her brother A.B., Noemi Gonzalez as her sister Suzette, Seidy Lopez as her mother Marcella, and Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena, it added. (ANI)

