Netflix unveils first trailer of Ryan Reynolds starrer time-travelling flick 'The Adam Project'

Washington [US], February 10 (ANI): The first trailer for 'The Adam Project', which arrives on Netflix on March 11, has been unveiled today and actor Ryan Reynolds is a blast from the past in it.

The film reteams Reynolds with Shawn Levy, the filmmaker behind their 2021 video game movie hit Free Guy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script hails from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nolan, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

The almost 3-minute long trailer shows 12-year-old Adam struggling with the expectations of his mother and the death of his father.



After a mysterious object crashes into the woods by Adam's house, young Adam goes out to investigate and finds the pilot (Reynolds), who he soon discovers is an older version of himself from the future.

While the reason is not given in the trailer, the two Adams must team up to save themselves and the future. Zoe Saldana stars as Laura, the missing love of the adult Adam, while Walker Scobell plays the younger version of Adam. Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play young Adam's parents.

Reynolds has said elements of the script were inspired by his strained relationship with his father, who died in 2020. "I have this thought about life, which is that we tell ourselves stories," Reynolds told a magazine in a story published in January.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, he added, "So you have this central character who has told himself a story about his own father that isn't necessarily true. I know that I've done that in my life. I've told myself stories to justify things about my father and the complicated relationship I had with him before he passed. Reconciling that is really difficult." (ANI)

