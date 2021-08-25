Netflix's first ever global fan event to feature 'The Witcher,' 'Bridgerton', among other popular titles

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Netflix on Wednesday announced that it will be hosting its first-ever global fan event in September, titled 'TUDUM' after the familiar sound that all viewers of the streaming platform first hear when they watch a show or movie.

The fan event will take place virtually on September 25 and will feature the biggest stars and creators from various Netflix projects, representing over 70 series, films and specials.

Netflix has stated that the goal of 'TUDUM' will be "to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe." The three-hour virtual live stream will kick off at 9:30 pm IST/9 am PST / 12 pm EST / 4 pm GMT / 1 am JST and KST and will be broadcasted across Netflix's YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter and Twitch.

Pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films, along with anime content will also take place at 5:30 pm IST/5 am PST / 8 am EST / 12 pm GMT / 9 pm JST and KST on specific channels.

Over 70 films and series will be featured throughout the three-hour 'TUDUM' event, including some of the most popular returning seasons on the platform like 'Stranger Things', 'Bridgerton' and 'The Witcher', to 'La Casa De Papel' and 'Cobra Kai', as well as blockbuster films like 'Red Notice', 'Don't Look Up', 'Extraction', 'The Harder They Fall', 'The Old Guard' and more.

The complete list of Netflix TV shows and movies to be featured are as follows:

- 'Aggretsuko: Season 4'

- 'A Whisker Away'

- 'A Traves De Mi Ventana'

- 'Arcane'

- 'Army of Thieves'

- 'Black Crab'

- 'Big Mouth'

- 'Bridgerton'

- 'Bright: Samurai Soul'

- 'Bruised'

- 'The Chestnut Man'

- 'Cobra Kai'

- 'Colin in Black and White'

- 'Cowboy Bebop'

- 'The Crown'

- 'De Volta Aos 15'

- 'Don't Look Up'

- 'Emily in Paris'

- 'Extraction'

- 'Finding Anamika'

- 'Floor is Lava'

- 'The Harder They Fall'



- 'Hellbound'

- 'Heeramandi'

- 'Human Resources'

- 'Interceptor'

- 'Inside Job'

- 'La Casa De Papel'

- 'The Old Guard'

- 'Oscuro Deseo'

- 'Ozark'

- 'Maldivas'

- 'My Name'

- 'The New World'

- 'Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie'

- 'Rebelde'

- 'Ritmo Salvaje'

- 'Red Notice'

- 'The Sandman'

- 'Sex Education'

- 'The Silent Sea'

- 'Soy Georgina'

- 'Stranger Things'

- 'Super Crooks'

- 'Ultraman: Season 2'

- 'The Umbrella Academy'

- 'Vikings: Valhalla'

- 'The Witcher'

- 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'

- 'Young, Famous and African'

Fans will get to experience breaking news, the premiere of trailers, exclusive clips during some of the interactive panels, and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix. Those who are interested in hosting a co-stream can even sign-up at TUDUM.com to react on their personal Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube channels. (ANI)

