Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever' renewed for fourth and last season

Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Netflix's teenage drama series 'Never Have I Ever' has been renewed for Season 4 at the streaming platform, which will also be the show's last season.

According to Variety, this news of a season 4 renewal comes even before a premiere date was assigned to season 3, the production on which had recently finished.

'Never Have I Ever', which has been co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi.



"Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever' is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support - especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!" said Kaling and Fisher in a tweet.



In the show, Maitreyi's character is a first-generation Indian American teenager juggling the pressures of her home life, including grief over losing her father, with a complicated love triangle, evolving friendships, and inner emotional turmoil best expressed by narrator John McEnroe.

As per Variety, in addition to Maitreyi and McEnroe, the cast of 'Never Have I Ever' includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young. (ANI)

