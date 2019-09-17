Representative Image
Netflix's 'Queer Eye' wins four Emmys

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 03:55 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Netflix's ' Queer Eye' took home a number of trophies during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix original show won four awards over the night.
First for the outstanding structured reality program, second for outstanding casting for a reality program whereas third and fourth for the outstanding directing for a reality program and outstanding picture editing for a structured reality or competition program respectively.
Other than these the web series was also nominated for a few other categories including outstanding cinematography for a reality program and outstanding production design for a variety, reality or competition series.
'Queer Eye' faced tough competition from 'Life before Zero,' and 'Saturday Night Live' in these categories and lost.
The story of the series is based on five individuals Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown who give a makeover to a few people, particularly selected by their friends and family to boost their confidence.
This isn't the first time that the web series won the prestigious award. In 2018, 'Queer Eye' won the outstanding structured reality program, outstanding casting and outstanding picture editing for a structured or competition reality program awards. (ANI)

