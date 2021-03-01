Netflix's 'The Crown' bags Golden Globe for Best Television Drama Series

Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): Netflix's insanely popular period drama 'The Crown' won in the best drama television series category at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

'The Crown' was nominated alongside HBO Max's 'Lovecraft Country', Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' and Netflix's 'Ozark' and 'Ratched'.

The period drama series previously won in 2017 for its first season. It lost for its second and third installments to 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Succession', respectively.

Teleconferencing their award acceptance was showrunner Peter Morgan, who thanked the cast and crew as the camera cut away to leads and co-stars Gillian Anderson and Olivia Coleman's listening on, reported Variety.

British actor Josh O'Connor also won the Golden Globe award for his portrayal of 'Prince Charles' in Netflix drama 'The Crown'. This is the first Golden Globe award win for Connor and this was the first time he had received a nomination as well.



The fourth season of 'The Crown' covered the time span from 1979 to the early 1990s and it included Margaret Thatcher's tenure as prime minister and Lady Diana Spencer's marriage to Prince Charles.

Earlier in the 2021 Golden Globe ceremony, actor Emma Corrin, the breakout star of the fourth season of Netflix's insanely popular series 'The Crown', took home the award for best actress in a television series at the award show.

The 25-year-old had received an overwhelming response for the uncanny portrayal of the late Princess Diana during her courtship and the early years of her marriage to Britain's Prince Charles.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)

