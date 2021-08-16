Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' includes 10 more cast members, set directors

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' live-action prequel series to the fantasy show starring Henry Cavill, has grown its cast even more with the addition of 10 new members.

According to Variety, Sarah O'Gorman and Vicky Jewson will each be directing three episodes of the six-episode limited series. The newly announced cast members will join Laurence O'Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh.

Set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of 'The Witcher', the prequel series 'Blood Origin' will narrate a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.



Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacare; Huw Novelli will play Callan 'Brother Death'; Francesca Mills will play Meldof; Amy Murray will play Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis will play Brian; Zach Wyatt will play Syndril, and Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut.

As per Variety, Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on the show with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer.

Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. (ANI)

