CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi [File Image]
CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi [File Image]

Never asked the makers of 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any shots in the film, says CBFC chairperson

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Central Board of Film Certification has denied ordering the makers of Christian Bale-starrer 'Ford v Ferrari' to blur any scenes from the film.
CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi on Wednesday said that the board "never asked the makers of Ford v Ferrari to blur any shots in the film".
Joshi also expressed his disappointment "with those who propagated false news" that "CBFC has asked for blurring shots" in the James Mangold directorial also starring Matt Damon.
Clarifying further about the blurred scenes in the film, the Joshi in a statement said that it "was done voluntarily by the makers and has nothing to do with CBFC".
"To mindlessly assume, comment and attempt to drag into controversy without any substantiation is disappointing and uncalled for. Especially so when CBFC as a responsible organisation over the last years has worked sincerely to ensure that a fine and fair balance is maintained," CBFC chief said in the statement.
The chairperson and the board also urged people to not drag them into such "manufactured controversies".
"I hope with this clarification that the discerning people or audience would see through the motivated attempts to drag CBFC into manufactured controversies. In future, would suggest and request that this kind of shallow reporting and reactions are refrained from," concluded the statement.
The CBFC chief's statement comes days after some quarters of media reported that the images of alcohol bottles and glasses containing alcohol have been reportedly blurred in the action film on the direction of the film board. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:31 IST

MNS supports Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is supporting the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', a film based on the life of a legendary military leader in the Maratha empire -- Tanaji Malusare.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 21:08 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh receives 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:24 IST

Grammy Awards nominations 2020 revealed, Lizzo leads with 8 nods!

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Bringing an end to the curiosity of fans the 2019 Grammy Awards nominations list was revealed on Wednesday with music industry newcomers making a strong debut to the list with multiple nominations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:46 IST

Aishwarya remembers late father Krishnaraj on birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday remembered her late father Krishnaraj on his birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:19 IST

IFFI 2019: Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): South Indian superstar Rajinikanth was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:26 IST

'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, producer N. Chandra felicitated...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant honoured 'Sholay' filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, writer-director P.C. Sreeram and producer N. Chandra at the inaugural ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:20 IST

French actor Isabelle Huppert conferred with Lifetime...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): French actor Isabelle Huppert was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award for a 'foreign artiste' on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:03 IST

SS Rajamouli adds new cast members to Alia, Ajay's Telugu debut 'RRR'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Seems like Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Telugu debut 'RRR' is not going to be a sober affair as the makers have welcomed new cast members onboard!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:56 IST

IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth light lamp at inaugural ceremony

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lit up the ceremonial lamp to mark the inauguration of 50th International Film Festival of India here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets new release date

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The release date of much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been postponed. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 29, this year, has been pushed forward to February 7, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

Milkha Singh turns 90, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan wishes...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who had essayed the role of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh in the 2013 biographical drama, wished the latter "good health and happiness" on his birthday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:52 IST

Is Gigi Hadid rekindling romance with former boyfriend Zayn Malik?

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Looks like model Gigi Hadid is rekindling her relationship with former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik after her brief link-up with the 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron!

Read More
iocl