New cast revealed for Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' prequel series

Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Actors Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson have been set as leads opposite Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson in 'The Continental', the prequel to the Keanu Reeves film series 'John Wick'.

According to Deadline, 'The Continental' will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, which increasingly has become the centerpiece of the 'John Wick' universe. This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell), who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

Hubert will play Miles; Allain will portray Lou; Prada will play KD, Nhung Kate will play Yen and Robson will portray the role of Frankie.



Gibson will play a new character named Cormac. However, not many details about the roles have been revealed yet.

With the 'John Wick' prequel series, Gibson will make a full return to the small screen for the first time since the 1980s.

As per Deadline, executive producers Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) and Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the event series and also serving as show-runners.

Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Stahelski, Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, and Rhett Reese will also serve as executive producers.

Reportedly, 'The Continental' will be a three-night event series. (ANI)

