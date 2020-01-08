New 'Dolittle' movie poster showcases Robert Downey Jr

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A new poster of the about to be released Robert Downey Junior starrer fantasy adventure 'Dolittle' was released on social media.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster featuring the leads and he captioned the post: "Arrives next week... The man who could talk to animals... #RobertDowneyJr... #IMAX poster of #Dolittle... 17 Jan 2020 release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, and #Telugu... In #IMAX, 4DX, 3D, 2D and #MX4D."

The poster of the movie catches Downey Jr. along with glimpses of the creatures and his journey throughout the movie, which is a classic tale of Dolittle, the man who could talk to animals.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), the veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle (Downey) is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen) and Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, and features additional voice performances from Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Stephen Gaghan, 'Dolittle' is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Susan Downey.

The film has been executive produced by Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth. The flick will hit theatres on January 17 this year. (ANI)

