New female-centric series of 'Star Wars' in works at Disney

Washington D.C. [USA], April 23 (ANI): A new female-centric series of the much-loved space-opera franchise 'Star Wars' is currently in works at the studios of Disney Plus.

According to Variety magazine, the series is being spearheaded by Leslye Headland, co-creator and showrunner of Netflix series 'Russian Doll.'

Though the exact plot of the new series has yet not been revealed, the new series will remain mostly female-centric, reported Variety.

Headland will write the series and will also be serving as its showrunner.

She is majorly known for directing the series 'Russian Doll' that won three Emmy awards for its first season.

Two more 'Star Wars' shows are currently in the pipeline at the Disney Plus studios. (ANI)

