New HBO documentary to explore Woody Allen abuse allegations

Washington [US], February 9 (ANI): HBO has announced a documentary on American film director-writer Woody Allen that will explore the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

As per Fox News, the upcoming film titled 'Allen v. Farrow' is a four-part documentary series that will focus on home movies, court documents, police evidence, and never-before-heard audiotapes.

The forthcoming special will also feature interviews with Farrow, as well as Allen's former partner Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon and prosecutor Frank Maco. Other relatives, investigators, experts, and eyewitnesses have also shared their personal accounts which will be a part of the documentary.

Filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy will take a close look at the abuse allegations, the subsequent custody trial, Allen's relationship with Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn and the aftermath of the trauma on the family in the years that followed.



Allen and Previn had tied the knot in 1997 and they share two daughters. Allen and Previn did not participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, the son of Allen and Mia.

In 2014, Dylan claimed in a New York Times open letter that Allen molested her as a child. The allegations were first reported during his split from Mia, with whom he shares sons Moses and Ronan.

Allen has denied all the allegations involving him sexually abusing Dylan. In a 2020 memoir, he said that he "never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen was not charged. He alleged that Mia coached Dylan, however, Dylan has maintained that she was abused.

'Allen v. Farrow' will debut on February 21 on HBO, with episodes airing weekly. (ANI)

