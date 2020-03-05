New India release dates for Marvel movies announced

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Marvel Cinematic Universe on Thursday announced new release dates for their upcoming movies in India.
Following is the list of Marvel Studios movies with their India release dates:
1- Black Widow: April 30, 2020.
2- Eternals: November 6, 2020.
3- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: February 12, 2021.
4- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: May 7, 2021.
5- Thor: Love and Thunder: November 5, 2021. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:37 IST
