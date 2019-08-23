New legal battle for Harvey Weinstein over Annabella Sciorra's allegations

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): Tainted film producer Harvey Weinstein will appear before court on a new indictment involving former 'The Sopranos' actor Annabella Sciorra.

According to Deadline, the Manhattan District Attorney's office said on Thursday that the 67-year-old star is expected to be present.

As Deadline first reported about the legal move last week, the actor claimed that Weinstein raped her 26 years ago (she revealed the alleged incident to Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker in 2017) and she is couldn't be a part of the legal proceedings against Weinstein due to the statute of limitations.

"This Monday, Harvey Weinstein will appear in court for what is an unprecedented fourth arraignment in his criminal matter," Weinstein's attorneys Donna Rotunno and Arthur Aidala said in a statement.

"There has been no case in recent memory where a district attorney has gone back to the Grand Jury on two separate occasions to re-present a case before that body in the hopes of obtaining an indictment that can withstand the scrutiny of a trial jury. This action by the prosecutor bespeaks the desperation that has engulfed their case. We have reached the point where one must be concerned that these desperate measures indicate more of a focus on obtaining a conviction at all costs than on seeking justice," the statement added.

No new charges are expected against the Oscar-winning producer. Currently, Weinstein faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, one of a criminal sexual act and the other first-degree rape and third-degree rape. If found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars. (ANI)

