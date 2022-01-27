New Line greelits 'Mortal Kombat' sequel

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): A sequel to the hit 2021 video game adaptation 'Mortal Kombat' has been greenlit by New Line.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the studio has hired 'Moon Knight' screenwriter Jeremy Slater to pen the script for the sequel of 'Mortal Kombat'.

One of HBO Max's top feature films 'Mortal Kombat' that debuted simultaneously in theatres and on the streamer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021, is based on the seminal 1992 arcade fighting game created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.



The action movie centres on a tournament gathering the best fighters on Earth to defend against would-be invaders. The game was previously adapted into a hit 1995 feature and its ill-fated 1997 sequel.

Simon McQuoid directed the 2021 project, which starred Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Matilda Kimber, Laura Brent, Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada, Chin Han, Ludi Lin and Max Huang.

No director or cast has been announced for the newly announced project yet.

The new 'Mortal Kombat' film continues Slater's relationship with James Wan, who produced the recent 'Mortal Kombat' via his Atomic Monster banner. Wan is also producing Slater's upcoming directorial debut, 'Thread', for Screen Gems. (ANI)

