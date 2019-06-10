New poster of 'Frozen 2' released

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): After the trailer release of the musical fantasy 'Frozen 2' in February, Disney has finally dropped a new poster of the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the posters on his Twitter handle.

"New poster of Disney's #Frozen2... In #English, #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Nov 2019 release," Taran tweeted.



In the poster, the lead characters of the film - Elsa and Anna - can be seen standing in the woods. Elder sister Elsa is dressed up in her signature blue shade dress, whereas Anna is dressed in a purple dress.

The sequel of the Oscar-winning 2013 film is about ice queen Elsa reuniting with sister Anna and her good friend Kristoff.

The trailer showcases the trio on an adventurous trip which takes them far away from their home in Arendelle.

Kristen Bell (Anna), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) have once again lent their voice to the film.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are returning for the sequel.

Disney's original 2013 film 'Frozen' bagged Oscars for best animated feature and best original song for 'Let It Go'. In 2018, the film was also launched as a live musical on Broadway.

'Frozen 2' is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 22. (ANI)

