New steamy trailer of Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas starrer 'Deep Water' reveals sinister mystery

Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): A full-length trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller 'Deep Water' starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas was unveiled by Hulu on Monday.

The almost 2-minter trailer of the movie provided a glimpse into some of the more sinister goings-on between the onscreen married pair. It shows scenes of the couple's open marriage.

Affleck's character Vic is shown watching his wife Melinda (de Armas) from afar as she seemingly flirts with a bevy of other men, at one point saying in a voiceover, "I just want to feel joy in my life."



Things come crashing down as the trailer intensifies, with Melinda screaming for help before a body is discovered floating in a pool, hinting that something sinister has happened. "The truth is, if you were married to anyone else, you'd be so bored you'd kill yourself," Melinda can be heard telling Vic.

The movie, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, has been co-written by Zach Helm and 'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson.

As per Deadline, the cast also includes Jacob Elordi, Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Set to stream from March 18 on Hulu, 'Deep Water' was originally slated to premiere in November 2020, but was pushed to August 2021 and later January 2022 before making the switch to streaming.

Affleck and De Armas called it quits in January 2020 after less than a year of dating. They were linked to one another during the filming of 'Deep Water' in 2019 and 2020. However, having found themselves in new relationships, the duo now hold the label of strictly co-stars. (ANI)

