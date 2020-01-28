New 'Transformers' movies under development

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): Paramount and Hasbro are going in for a revamp of the multibillion-dollar film franchise 'Transformers'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the producers have signed two writers - Joby Harold and James Vanderbilt - to write separate scripts as the companies pursue concurrent development

Harold co-wrote the upcoming Zack Snyder zombie movie 'Army of the Dead' while Vanderbilt is best known for writing David Fincher's 'Zodiac'.

The idea of revamping the famous action-thriller came over a year after the December 2018 release of the last Transformers-related flick, 'Bumblebee'. It was spin-off focusing on one of the most famous characters. The movie was the most critically acclaimed 'Transformers' movie.

The film series was launched in 2007 with 'Transformers'. Helmed by Michael Bay, the movie featured Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox. The series hit the box office highs with 2011's 'Dark of the Moon' and 2014's 'Age of Extinction', both of which made over USD 1.1 billion.

By hiring Harold and Vanderbilt, the producers expect the writers to give the franchise a chance to expand the 'Transformers' universe and to build out multiple arcs.

The underlying storyline is the seemingly never-ending battle between the good robots-who-can-turn-into-cars, Autobots, and the wicked robots-who-can-turn-into-military-hardware, Decepticons. (ANI)

