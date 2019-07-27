Newcomer Stephanie Cayo joins Mel Gibson in 'Force of Nature'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actress Stephanie Cayo is all set to join Mel Gibson and Kate Bosworth in the action movie 'Force of Nature'.

Helmed by Michael Polish, the script has been penned by Cory Miller, reported Variety.

The film follows a retired detective who must protect the people of a building that is the subject of a hurricane evacuation while criminals attempt to pull off a robbery there.

The production of the film is taking place in Puerto Rico.

Cayo stars in Netflix's first Spanish-language original series, 'Club de Cuervos.' She also stars in 'La Hermadad'.

She is currently working in the 20th Century Fox Spain feature 'Yucatan'.

She previously starred in the Colombian series 'La Hipocondriaca' for Sony and 'El Secretario', which won her Colombia's prestigious India Catalina award for best actress. (ANI)

