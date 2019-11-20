Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)

Newlyweds Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney step-out on one-month anniversary

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:17 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Lawrence made an appearance with husband and art dealer Cooke Maroney in New York, on their one-month anniversary.
The pair were photographed leaving New York City's Museum of Modern Art, before heading to a restaurant in Lower Manhattan neighborhood on Monday(local time), reported People Magazine.
The Oscar-winner looked winter-ready in a cream-colored coat with Burgundy mules and a leopard-print handbag for a chic pop of color, she opted for natural makeup and a messy loose ponytail.
Maroney sported a Yankees snapback hat, teamed with a North Face windbreaker, navy pants and matching Vans sneakers.
While this doesn't mark their first outing as newlyweds (they were seen in New York City two weeks after their lavish ceremony), it does mark the first time Lawrence has been seen wearing her new wedding band.
After the news of their engagement was confirmed by a rep to People magazine in early February, Lawrence was spotted wearing her massive engagement ring on a few occasions.
The first was during a girl's night out with friends on February 22, and later, she showed off the sparkler to paparazzi at the Fall 2019 Dior fashion show on Feb. 26.
The couple tied the knot in front of 150 guests including Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen at Belcourt of Newport, which was designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. The estate was inspired by 'Louis XIII's' hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently the home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani.
In June, Lawrence called Maroney 'the greatest human being she's ever met.'
The 29-year-old actor said, "He really is, and he gets better," while speaking on American entertainment reporter Catt Sadler's podcast 'Naked with Catt Sadler'.
"I don't know, I started with the basics," the actor continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just, this is the one."
"I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, He is you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' gets new release date

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The release date of much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has been postponed. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 29, this year, has been pushed forward to February 7, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

Milkha Singh turns 90, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' actor Farhan wishes...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who had essayed the role of 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh in the 2013 biographical drama, wished the latter "good health and happiness" on his birthday!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:52 IST

Is Gigi Hadid rekindling romance with former boyfriend Zayn Malik?

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Looks like model Gigi Hadid is rekindling her relationship with former boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik after her brief link-up with the 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:54 IST

Kris Jenner speaks about daughter Kylie selling majority stake...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): Kylie Jenner sold a 51 per cent stake in her cosmetics and skincare businesses to American multi-national beauty brand 'Coty' for USD 600 million, her mother Kris Jenner said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:57 IST

IFFI 2019 opens today: Here's what to catch at the golden jubilee edition

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI), one of Asia's oldest festivals, is set to stage the grand opening on the golden shores of Goa on Wednesday at Dr. Shyama Prasad Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:48 IST

Twinkle Khanna shares picture of intriguing auto and you can't...

Maharashtra [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Former Film actor and author Twinkle Khanna, on Wednesday shared an intriguing picture of Mumbai's only '101 percent 1RK' auto rickshaw which is equipped with most of the basic amenities one can think of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:06 IST

Mandy Moore announces first music tour after long gap

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mandy Moore announced her first music tour after nearly a decade.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:04 IST

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team wraps Banaras schedule!

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): The Banaras schedule of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has finally come to an end and after long hours of work and shoots, the team gathered for a celebration to mark their last night in the city!

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:47 IST

Vidya Balan wraps up shooting of 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer'

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Vidya Balan on Wednesday announced the shooting wrap-up of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human-Computer' in which she will play the role of the ace mathematician.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:34 IST

Emilia Clarke recalls how she dealt with nude scenes on 'Game of Thrones'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): The former 'Game of Thrones' superstar Emilia Clarke opened up about doing nude scenes during the first season of the hit HBO show.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:25 IST

Raja Kumari becomes first Indian to host 2019 American Music Awards

Los Angeles [USA], Nov 20 (ANI): American-Indian rapper and singer Raja Kumari has been roped in to host the upcoming 2019 American Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:47 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez announces upcoming project with John...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Jacqueline Fernandez announced her upcoming project alongside John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh, at an event in Mumbai.

Read More
iocl