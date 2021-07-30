Nicholas Hoult to star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in dark comedy-thriller 'The Menu'

Washington [US], July 30 (ANI): Nicholas Hoult has joined the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller 'The Menu', starring opposite 'The Queen Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Searchlight Pictures is behind the feature, which will reunite multiple members of the team behind the HBO series 'Succession'.

Mark Mylod, known for his work in 'Succession' and 'Game of Thrones' will direct the film, written by Will Tracy from 'Succession' and 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' writer Seth Reiss.



The story revolves around a young couple, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries. Zahra Phillips will oversee the project for the studio.

Hoult has joined the previously announced cast members including Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort from Harry Potter) and Hong Chau (Ngoc Lan Tran from Downsizing).

Hoult was most recently seen in Warner Bros. feature 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' and recently wrapped filming on the second season of Hulu's breakout series 'The Great', a show that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. (ANI)

