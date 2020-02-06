Nick announces web-series with Priyanka, invites engaged couples to share 'love story'

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Priyanka and Nick Jonas, have professionally come together for their first project in which they will be seen interacting with soon-to-be-married couple and would share their stories through an upcoming series.

Nick took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared his excitement while appealing to the engaged couples to participate and support their show.

The 'Sucker' singer shared, "Priyanka and I are so excited about the series that we are developing with Amazon Prime."



He also went on to caption the video repeating what he had said in the clip, "Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @amazonprimevideo. If you are planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit the link in bio for more info!"

Nick and Priyanka had earlier appeared together in their music video 'Sucker' along with Kevin and Joe Jonas and their respective wives Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. (ANI)