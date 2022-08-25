Nick Cannon expecting another child with Brittany Bell, shares video of maternity photoshoot

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): American TV host, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon revealed he's becoming a father once again with model Brittany Bell in a maternity video shared on Instagram Wednesday.

According to Fox News, this will be his third child with the former Miss Universe Guam and, given that Abby De La Rosa seems to be seven months pregnant with his tenth child, most certainly his ninth child.

"Time Stopped and This Happened...," he captioned the short clip from a photo shoot for his millions of fans.

Cannon, who was formerly married to Mariah Carey, and the newest "Selling Sunset" star Bre Tiesi recently had a baby boy they called Legendary. It appears as though the parents are expecting a son with the hashtags "#sunshine" and "#sonRISE" included in his post.

Bell posed topless with Cannon in front of a blue backdrop that had been set up outside of one of their homes while wearing a sheer white sheath.

Later, she changed into a hot pink crop top and matching trousers for the private photo session, where Nick embraced the changing shape of her body and planted kisses on her neck. When Bell is expected to give birth to their third kid is unknown.

Abby De La Rosa, who announced she was five months pregnant in June, and Cannon are also expecting a second child. Zion and Zillion, their identical one-year-old sons, celebrated their first birthday on June 14.

Bre Tiesi gave birth to Cannon's eighth child on June 28 at home without the use of any drugs, and she later chronicled the touching experience on YouTube. Their son was given the name Legendary.

Tiesi, who was once wed to quarterback Jonny Manziel, will appear in the upcoming season of the Netflix real estate reality series "Selling Sunset."

In June 2021, Alyssa Scott also gave birth to their son Zen. Five months later, in December, their son lost his battle with a brain tumour.

The "Masked Singer" host's first child was born to Mariah Carey, his ex-wife. Moroccan and Monroe were born in 2011, and the ex-couple was married from 2008 until 2016. (ANI)