Nick Cannon, pregnant Bre Tiesi host baby shower

Washington [US], January 31 (ANI): Nick Cannon may be becoming a dad for the eighth time, as the talk show host was seen hosting a sex reveal party with pregnant model Bre Tiesi.

According to pictures obtained by TMZ, the 40-year-old star and model Bre Tiesi hosted what appeared to be a sex reveal party in Malibu, California on January 30.

Pink and blue balloons created the drama as they were surrounded by friends and family. Bre, 30, who just finalized her divorce from Johnny Manziel, was posing proudly with a baby bump. A bunch of guests posed with Nick and Bre as she cradled her belly.



As for the reveal, guests unloaded party poppers filled with blue confetti, so, it's a boy!



Last month, Nick shared devastating news about his 5-month-old son Zen, who died after fighting cancer.

Zen was Nick's 7th child, born earlier this year with model Alyssa Scott. Zen was the 4th of Nick's kids born in the last year-and-a-half, twins Zillion and Zion were born in June and his daughter, Powerful, last December.

Cannon said in a 'The Breakfast Club' interview, "The idea that a man should have one woman...we should have anything ... I have no ownership over this person. It's about what exchange we can create together. So I've never really subscribed to that mentality. I don't want ownership over anybody. I don't have ownership over any of the mothers," adding, "Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel." (ANI)

